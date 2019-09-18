Chinese defense minister meets Bangladesh chief of air staff

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Tuesday met with Masihuzzaman Serniabat, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force.

Wei said the Chinese army is willing to deepen pragmatic cooperation with the Bangladesh army in equipment, technology and personnel training, and lift the relations between the two armies to a higher level.

Masihuzzaman expressed Bangladesh side's appreciation for China's long-term support, as well as its willingness to promote practical exchanges and cooperation between both countries and armies in various fields and to seek better development of bilateral military relations.