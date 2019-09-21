Xi calls for advancing political consultation in China



Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, speaks at the Central Conference on the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Work, which also marks the 70th anniversary of the CPPCC, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)



BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed upholding the system of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and improving the CPPCC work of political consultation, democratic oversight, and participation in and deliberation of state affairs.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at the Central Conference on CPPCC Work, which also marks the 70th anniversary of the CPPCC, in Beijing.

Xi noted that the CPPCC is a great creation on the political system by the CPC and all other political parties, personages without party affiliation, people's organizations, and the people of all ethnic groups and all walks of life under the leadership of the CPC.

Xi said that the CPPCC fully demonstrates the features and advantages of China's socialist democracy, which advocates broad consultation in decision-making and problem-solving.

To advance socialist consultative democracy, Xi called for giving full play to the system of democratic centralism, promoting expression and exchange of different ideas and opinions, as well as improving the mechanism to ensure consultation before and during decision-making.

Xi said the CPPCC, through effective efforts, should build itself into a key base to uphold and strengthen the Party's leadership over all areas of endeavor, a key platform to unite, educate and guide representatives of all ethnic groups and sectors with the Party's new theories, as well as a key channel to resolve disputes and build consensus on the common theoretical and political foundation.

Xi emphasized the role of the CPPCC as a major political and organizational body for implementing the new model of political party system, and called for improving the mechanism to communicate with intellectuals who are not CPC members and people from the non-public sector and new social groups.

He urged the CPPCC to vigorously carry out foreign exchanges to provide positive energy for building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Xi said leading officials of the CPC committees at all levels should take the lead in participating in important CPPCC activities and building extensive and close ties with people outside the CPC.

Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Li Keqiang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng, as well as Vice President Wang Qishan, attended Friday's meeting.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting.

Wang said Xi's speech has pointed out the direction and provided a fundamental guideline for the development of the CPPCC cause in the new era, calling for earnest study and understanding of the speech.