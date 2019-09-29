President Xi to grant national medals and honorary titles

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping will grant national medals and honorary titles to the honorees at a ceremony to be held in the Great Hall of the People at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will also deliver an important speech at the ceremony.

Three types of awards, the Medal of the Republic, the Friendship Medal and national honorary titles, will be granted at the ceremony, said a statement given to Xinhua Friday.

The red and golden Medals of the Republic are awarded to individuals who made great contributions to the construction and development of the People's Republic of China, while the golden and blue Friendship Medals represent the long-standing friendship between the people of China and the rest of the world, the statement said.

The Medals for recipients of national honorary titles, mainly in red and gold colors, are granted to the honorees who made outstanding contributions in various fields and sectors.

The event will be broadcast live by China Media Group and on www.xinhuanet.com. It will also be rebroadcast simultaneously on major news websites including people.com.cn, cctv.com and china.com.cn as well as on news apps run by People's Daily, Xinhua News Agency and China Central Television.