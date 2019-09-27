Drills improve China-Russia military cooperation

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Tsentr-2019 (Center-2019) military exercises have enhanced the strategic coordination between the Chinese and Russian armed forces, a Chinese military spokesperson said Thursday.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army sent about 1,600 troops to participate in the military drills held in Russia from Sept. 16 to 21.

The exercises have further consolidated and developed the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, said Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson with the Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference.

The drills, including defensive operations, fire strikes and counterattacks, enhanced the troops' abilities in cross-border delivery, overseas command and joint operations, among others.