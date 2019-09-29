CMC Vice Chairman meets with Cuban guest

General Xu Qiliang (R), Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission (CMC), meets with the visiting Sen. Lt. Gen. Alvaro Lopez Miera (L), Cuba’s Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Minister of the Cuban Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (MINFAR) in Beijing on the afternoon of Sept. 27, 2019. (Photo by Mu Ruilin)

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (ChinaMil) -- General Xu Qiliang, Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission (CMC), met with the visiting Sen. Lt. Gen. Alvaro Lopez Miera, Cuba’s Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Minister of the Cuban Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (MINFAR) in Beijing on Friday afternoon.

Gen. Xu said that the date of September 28, 2019 marks the 59th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Cuba. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the China-Cuba relationship has withstood the test of international changes and the two countries have become intimate comrades-in-arms, like-minded comrades, and friendly and cooperative partners under the careful cultivation of several generations of leaders of the two sides. In 2014, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Cuba and promoted the development of China-Cuba relations into a new stage.

The relations between the two armed forces have achieved rapid development in recent years. As a result, there have been close high-level exchanges, and the exchanges and cooperation in various fields have continued to advance. China is willing to work with the Cuban side to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepen exchanges and cooperation between the two armed forces in various fields, enhance the capability of the two militaries to maintain their national security and stability, and continuously enrich the content of bilateral relations, said Gen. Xu.

Sen. Lt. Gen. Lopez expressed congratulations on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and thanked China for its support in building the Cuban state and army. For more than half a century, the friendship and the brotherhood between the two countries have never been broken and have been constantly renewed. The Cuban side is willing to work with China in various fields to strengthen pragmatic exchanges and cooperation as well as promote the relations between the two parties, the two countries and the two armed forces to a higher level.