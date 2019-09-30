Military World Games pass operating test in Wuhan

WUHAN, China, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- The host city Wuhan has concluded a 3-day operating test to check its capability of hosting the 7th Military World Games with full loading on Sunday, a comprehensive operation before the opening ceremony of the Games on October 18th.

According to Xiang Lianghao, organizer of the operating test, the facilities for Games communications, lighting, video, radio, display, security and accommodation were turned on simultaneously to create a peak of power consumption. The result proved satisfying.

All sites being tested, including 35 venues, Military Sports Village, Media Center and nearly 100 reception hotels.