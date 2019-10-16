China wraps up conscription work for 2019

By Su Qiang and An Puzhong

BEIJING, October 16 (ChinaMil) -- The relevant departments of the National Defense Mobilization Department under China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) said on Tuesday that by October 12, all of this year’s conscripts have reported to the troops, embodying the successful completion of China’s 2019 national conscription work. Among them, the quantity and quality of recruits from colleges and universities have been further improved.

A total of 44.53 million male youth aged from 18 to 24 have registered for China’s military service, with an increase of 4.35 million over last year. This year's conscription work highlights the recruitment of college students and graduates, with a focus on professional personnel desperately needed by war as well.

In recruiting the college students and graduates, the relevant military departments produced the recruiting videos and broadcasted them in cinemas, websites and commercial portals all over China, creating a glorious atmosphere for joining the army in society. They also went to almost every college and university to carry out promotional activities.

In accordance with the requirements to meet the urgent needs of the troops, the relevant departments have also recruited more than 5,000 non-commissioned officers with various professional skills suitable for both military and civilian industries for the PLA and the Chinese People’s Armed Police (PAP) Force.

They have special talents in over 180 disciplines, including navigation, aviation, communications, computer science, automation, music and sports. After pre-training, a large number of the recruits have got adapted to the post requirements in short term.