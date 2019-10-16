PLA's Air Force to host open-house event in Changchun

The People's Liberation Army Air Force will host a large-scale open house activity in Changchun, capital of Northeast China’s Jilin province, on Oct 17-21.

The event is being held to celebrate the 70th anniversary of its founding, according to a news conference held in Beijing on Oct 13.

The five-day event will include an air show, an exhibition, and related activities, comprehensively showcasing the PLA Air Force's achievements over the past seven decades.

Colonel Zhang Shouhai, an officer with the Staff Department, told the news conference that the air show will include flights, parachuting, and aerobatic performances.

It will involve the participation of 10 types of aircraft – some 35 aircraft in total – including the J-20 stealth fighter and the J-16 multirole fighter.

A total of 71 weapons and equipment in 46 aircraft types will be on display at the exhibition, as well as a variety of aircraft. How the air force soldiers train, fight, deliver supplies and support will be showcased to visitors.

In addition, visitors can learn about pilot recruitment and visit military camps during the event, to know more about the air force.

It is the seventh time that the Air Force has hosted an open house event in Changchun since 2011. This year will witness the largest amount of equipment on exhibition, according to officials.

The first Changchun aviation exhibition will be held simultaneously with the celebration event, with an exhibition area totaling 460,000 square meters.

A conference themed on Changchun’s development in the general aviation sector and an investment fair for the city’s general aviation industry will be held, according to Wang Lu, executive vice-mayor of Changchun.