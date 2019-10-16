China, Kazakhstan conduct Fox Hunting-2019 joint counter-terrorism drill

(File Photo)

USTKAMENOGORSK, Kazakhstan, Oct. 16 (ChinaMil) -- The opening ceremony of “Fox Hunting-2019” joint counter-terrorism drill between China and Kazakhstan was held at a training base in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan on Monday.

The “Fox Hunting-2019” joint counter-terrorism drill, set against the backdrop of the joint strike against international terrorist organizations, will last until October 19. The Chinese participants are selected from the PLA 76th Group Army.

During the exercise, the Chinese and Kazakh troops will be mixed into command group and special force squads to carry out training focusing on four subjects including night reconnaissance, helicopter search, drone reconnaissance and firepower strike, and night ambush.

At the opening ceremony, flag bearers from both China and Kazakhstan raised their national flags. Representatives from two militaries highlighted that the bilateral joint anti-terrorism military drill by the two Special Forces will further consolidate and deepen the friendship, promote the exchanges and cooperation between the two countries and the two militaries, and enhance their capabilities of joint anti-terrorism operations.