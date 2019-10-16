Military games' opening ceremony to feature 3D images

The opening ceremony of the 7th Military World Games will take place on Friday on a high-tech stage featuring three-dimensional images in Wuhan, Hubei province, the ceremony's directors said on Tuesday.

The stage will use large-scale projection technology, integrated with lighting effects and LED display technology, to give the audience an immersive experience, the directors said at a news conference in Wuhan, the games’ host city.

Li Jun, the ceremony’s executive director, said the stage will use advanced technology to visually expand its limited space and present a multidimensional visual effect and panoramic 360-degree view by interacting with moving images.

The ceremony will consist of three parts. The first, about an hour long, will feature welcoming routines including the parade of athletes, national flags entering the stadium, flag-raising, speeches by guests and oaths by representatives of the athletes and referees.

The second part will be a 50-minute performance and the third will feature the culmination of the torch relay and the lighting of the games’ flame.

Li said the performance will center on military art and culture and showcase the Chinese people’s pursuit of peace since ancient times.

The 2019 Military World Games, organized by the International Military Sports Council, include 329 events in 27 sports including naval pentathlon, aeronautical pentathlon, shooting, swimming, and basketball.

Nearly 10,000 athletes from more than 100 countries are expected to compete at the games.