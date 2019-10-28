Senior CPC official urges learning from Party founder Li Dazhao



Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attends a symposium marking the 130th anniversary of the birth of Li Dazhao, a founder of the CPC, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Sunday called for efforts to learn from and pass on the noble spirit of Li Dazhao, a founder of the CPC, and other veterans of the revolution.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a symposium marking the 130th anniversary of the birth of Li at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Calling Li the earliest disseminator of Marxism in China, Wang said Li had made significant contributions to the Party and the people.

Li set up an example for Communists in terms of being loyal to the Party, seeking happiness for the people, having the courage to fight, seeking truth from facts and upholding integrity, Wang said, stressing the necessity of staying true to the Party's founding mission and making glorious achievements in the new era.

Li was extolled as a pioneer of China's Communist movement, a great Marxist and an outstanding proletarian revolutionary. He was killed by a warlord in April 1927.



