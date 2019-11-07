China to uphold, improve Party's absolute leadership over armed forces: document

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- China will work to uphold and improve the Party's absolute leadership over the armed forces and ensure that they will faithfully fulfill their missions in the new era, according to a decision of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

The decision on some major issues concerning how to uphold and improve the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and advance the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance was adopted at the fourth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee on Oct. 31.

It stressed the following:

-- upholding the CPC Central Committee's supreme leadership and command over the armed forces;

-- improving the system of the institutions for Party building in the armed forces;

-- implementing the Party's absolute leadership over the armed forces in all fields and throughout the process of enhancing military capabilities.