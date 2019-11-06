Chinese armed police force launches intelligent unmanned system challenge

The picture taken on May 15, 2018, shows deputy commander of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force Yang Guangyue attending the 9th China International Exhibition On Police Equipment.

BEIJING, Oct.6 (ChinaMil) -- The competition rules of "Anti-Terror Assault-2019" Intelligent Unmanned System Challenge was issued by the Equipment Department of the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force on November 5. The registration of the challenge has already started.

In order to discover and promote the transformation of advanced equipment technology into combat effectiveness, the Equipment Department of the PAP plans to hold a series of intelligent unmanned system challenge around the theme of “anti-terror assault”.

The competition is sponsored by the Equipment Department of the PAP and is jointly hosted by the PAP Engineering University, Ordnance Science and Research Academy of China and China Ordnance Industry Experiment and Testing Institute (051 Base).The competition selected the direction of “unmanned ordnance disposal”, aiming to provide a communication platform for enterprises and research institutes in the field of unmanned ordnance disposal, test the true level of existing equipment technology, and guide the rapid development of domestic unmanned ordnance disposal technology.

According to the schedule, the challenge is divided into three phases including the passivity test, preliminaries and finals. The equipment display is scheduled to be held at the end of November, and the preliminaries and finals will be held in mid-December (the specific time will be announced before the contest). The venue of the competition is located at the Weinan Experimental Ground of the 051 Base in Shaanxi Province.

In the passivity test phase, the teams need to have their remote-controlled robots pass special roads set in advance within the time frame.

In the preliminaries phase, there are three competition subjects including explosives detection, explosives transfer, and explosives disposal. The main purpose of these subjects is to compare the robot’s capability of detecting explosives, identifying explosives, the stability of driving while grasping the explosive, and the capability to dispose fixed explosives.

In the final phase, there is only one subject, that is the detection and transfer of explosives under real combat conditions. With the subject simulating the conditions of the actual battlefield, the team needed to respond and complete the detonation task quickly.

The organizing committee of the competition sent its cordial invitation to units and individuals engaged in the production, research and development and use of unmanned ordnance disposal robots in accordance with the competition rules.