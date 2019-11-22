Chinese medical contingent to Mali receives UN commendation

By Zhang Qiguo and Zhang Tieliang

GAO, Mali, Nov. 22 (ChinaMil) -- The commander of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) Sector East signed an order of commendation to recognize the outstanding performance of the 7th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali.

As the highest level of honor, commander’s commendation is for the contingents that make the most significant contributions to peacekeeping mission in the mission area.

After arriving at the mission area, the 7th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali regularly dispatches the resident air transport medical evacuation team to the Ménaka region to carry out medical readiness tasks to support the MINUSMA’s peacekeeping operations in the region according to the agency’s order. The commander of the MINUSMA Sector East said: “I greatly appreciate your professionalism and the will to fight. You have made a lot of contributions to MINUSMA. Thank you.”