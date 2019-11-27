Chinese defense minister meets with CICA military academy superintendents

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe meets with representatives participating in the 1st Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Military Academy Superintendents’ Forum at Bayi Building in Beijing on November 26. Gen. Wei speaks with Dok Sopha, deputy rector of the National Defense University of Cambodia. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (ChinaMil) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe met with representatives who were present in China at the first-ever Forum of Military Academy Superintendents from the member states of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) at Bayi Building in Beijing on Tuesday.

During his meeting with representatives of the 1st CICA Military Academy Superintendents’ Forum, Gen. Wei said that the forum was personally initiated by Chinese President Xi Jinping. China attaches great importance to promoting the development of CICA, and is willing to work with all parties to continue to rely on the CICA platform to actively implement the new common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security concept, promote military exchanges and cooperation under the CICA mechanism, accumulate friendly mutual trust, strengthen cooperation, and contribute to safeguarding Asia’s security and stability and building a community of shared destiny for Asia.

On behalf of overseas guests attending the Forum, Dok Sopha, deputy rector of the National Defense University of Cambodia, made a speech at the forum, saying that China's successful organization of the forum is of groundbreaking significance. Representatives from all parties agreed that the consensus of the heads of CICA’s member states should be implemented, the dialogue and cooperation between the military forces of various countries should be further strengthened and they should jointly safeguard regional security.