International conference of military medical schools held in Shanghai

By Wang Zefeng and Meng Mengmeng

SHANGHAI, Dec.16 (ChinaMil) -- The 3rd International Conference of Military Medical Schools was held at the PLA Naval Military Medical University from December 4 to 6, 2019.

Under the theme of "Training of military doctors for future", the conference invited six delegations from Myanmar, Bangladesh, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Singapore as well as representatives from military medical institutions and schools in China.

There are five topics including "simulation training", "construction of military medical curriculum system", "humanitarian rescue" and "medical humanities" for the conference. Chinese and foreign representatives exchanged on those topics and jointly explored ways on how to train the first-class military medical talents for the future.

A series of activities such as display and clinical observations in the conference were also arranged during the conference. During the combat rescue skills demonstration, the Chinese military medical personnel performed primary and advanced battlefield first-aid skills on a rescue dummy under the background of conducting rescue operations aboard ship.

During the participatory session, foreign military cadets carried out practical operations such as transfer of the wounded, evacuation through gangway, hemostasis and bandaging, and airway management.