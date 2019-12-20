President Xi attends gathering for Macao's 20th return anniversary



A gathering is held in the Macao East Asian Games Dome to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, Dec 20, 2019. [Photo/Xinhua]

MACAO -- President Xi Jinping on Friday attended a gathering in Macao to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its return to the motherland.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, was present at the Macao East Asian Games Dome where the fifth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region will also be inaugurated.

Ho Iat-seng was sworn in here on Friday morning as the fifth-term chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region, officiated by President Xi Jinping.