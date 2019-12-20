President Xi urges PLA garrison in Macao to better perform duties

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspects the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison in Macao Special Administrative Region, south China's Macao, Dec. 20, 2019. Xi urged the PLA Garrison in Macao to comprehensively raise its ability to perform duties and contribute more to the successful practice of "one country, two systems" in Macao. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

MACAO, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday urged the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison in Macao to comprehensively raise its ability to perform duties and contribute more to the successful practice of "one country, two systems" in Macao.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), made the remarks during his inspection to the PLA Garrison compound in Macao.

He reviewed formations of honor guards, defense and battle, anti-riot, counter-terrorism, and emergency rescue.

In the past 20 years, the PLA troops in Macao have resolutely implemented the decisions and instructions of the CPC Central Committee and the CMC, Xi said.

"The troops have done a remarkable job in performing defense-centered tasks, and demonstrated the PLA's image as a powerful and civilized force," he said.

"The PLA garrison in Macao must comprehensively raise its capabilities in performing duties, firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, maintain prosperity and stability in Macao, and contribute more to the successful practice of 'one country, two systems" in Macao," he said.

Xi made the inspection after attending celebrations marking the 20th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inauguration of the Macao SAR fifth-term government.