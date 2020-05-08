China punishes bus companies for abusing disabled veteran and denying preferential policy

On May 7, the official Weibo account of China's Jilin municipal Information Office issued a notice on the handling of the incident that a disabled military retiree was refused half-price ticket and insulted when taking out his Disabled Serviceman Certificate.

By Yang Chenxiu

BEIJING, May 8 -- On May 4, a video uploaded by a netizen in northeast China's Jilin city shows that a disabled military retiree was refused half-price ticket and insulted when taking out his Disabled Serviceman Certificate. The conductor involved was recorded saying to the veteran, "If you can't afford to live, go to hell." On May 7, the official Weibo account of China's Jilin municipal Information Office issued a notice on the handling of this incident, requiring to implement the following punishment:

First, the two companies involved, who disregarded preferential policy for veteran, will be subject to administrative punishment in accordance with the Regulations on Pensions and Preferential Treatment for Service Member.

Second, the conductor involved shall be educated and punished while being temporarily suspended from duty according to relative regulations.

Third, the companies shall make face-to-face apology for forgiveness.

According to Article 36 of the Regulations on Pensions and Preferential Treatment for Service Member, the active service members, as well as the disabled members who serve in the military or have been discharged from the active service, enjoy priority in purchasing tickets of domestic trains, ships, long-distance buses and civil aircraft with relevant credentials or disabled certificates. The disabled service members enjoy the privilege of half-off discount.

Besides, China's Ministry of Veterans Affairs, together with 20 other ministries and departments, had also issued the "Guidance on Improving the Preferential Treatments for Service member, Veteran and Other Personnel of Preferential Treatment" at the beginning of this year. The measures regulate that "service members and disabled members who serve in the military or have been discharged from the active service shall use city buses, trams, and rail transportation free of charge."

In recent years, with the gradual improvement of such preferential policies, detailed rules have been adopted across China and the priority treatment according to the law has also become public consensus. From August 1, 2006, Wuhan city took the lead in implementing free bus rides for all active service members. From May 16 this year, they can also take free subway in Zhengzhou city. And in many cities such as Nanjing and Changsha, "free use of urban public transport such as city subways, buses, and ferries by active service member" has become the norm.

However, manifest disregard of the law, preferential policies and measures continues to exist. The exposure of this incident has not only caused public attention and criticism, but also triggered deeper thinking all over the China.

Relevant data show that there are more than 57 million veterans in China who have devoted their best years to the country. Even after their retirement from the military, they still deserve to be respected by the whole society.