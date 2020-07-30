"Hard-boned" unit awarded honorary title

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- A company of the 74th Group Army of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Wednesday was honored with the title of "role model of the times" in recognition of its outstanding service.

The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee announced the decision through an online release ceremony.

The heroic unit, known as the "hard-boned sixth company," fought 161 battles in wars, including the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, the Chinese People's War of Liberation, and the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea.

The company has won the first-class merit citation eight times.

China's Ministry of National Defense conferred the honorary title of "hard-boned sixth company" to the unit in 1964.

The 93rd founding anniversary of the PLA will fall on Aug. 1.