Transportation preferential policy for service members implemented in PLA Northern Theater Command

By Qin Fuliang and Hu Xing

SHENYANG, Sept. 8 -- Recently, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Northern Theater Command signed a service agreement with 18 local transportation companies from the four provinces and one autonomous region where the Command is located, including Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shandong, and Inner Mongolia, to provide quality, prioritized and preferential transportation services for service members.

A total of 18 transportation companies in six categories, including China Post, China Railway Express and SF Express, participated in the signing ceremony. The preferential measures introduced this time will serve the active and retired military personnel, military cadets, civilian personnel in military, disabled war veterans and their families, and the family members of martyrs under the Northern Theater Command, which marks one of the most extensive preferential treatments since the reform of the military transportation and delivery system in the theater.

Previously, the PLA Northern Theater Command had piloted in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in 2019 to provide priority service to the military personnel, military retirees and their families when they send or receive express packages, plus a 25 percent discount on postage. The preferential policy has been well received by the troops stationed in Inner Mongolia.

This year, such preferential policy will be introduced to the other four provinces in the theater command and the range of the preferential treatments will also be expanded to ticket sales, shopping, catering and other fields in the transportation systems.

The official signing of such an agreement will comprehensively improve the service and support level of the transportation and delivery system of the PLA Northern Theater Command.