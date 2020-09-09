Chinese defense minister meets with Indonesian counterpart in Jakarta

The visiting Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe talks with Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto on the afternoon of September 8. (Photo by Xinhua News Agency)

JAKARTA, Sept. 9 – The visiting Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe met with Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on September 8.

General Wei Fenghe said that China and Indonesia are important neighbors to each other, and have supported each other since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the two sides should deepen and expand cooperation in all fields and push for steady and long-term development of bilateral relations.

The Chinese military is ready to work with The Indonesian side to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two states, strengthen strategic communication and enhance the level of defense and security cooperation.

At present, within the joint efforts of China and ASEAN countries, the situation in the South China Sea has remained stable on the whole. As a country and neighbor in the region, China is willing to strengthen dialogue and consultation with Indonesia to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Prabowo Subianto spoke highly of the important achievements made by the Chinese government and military in the fight against COVID-19 and thanked the Chinese military for providing epidemic prevention assistance to Indonesia.

He added that Indonesia attaches great importance to the relations with China and is committed to closer bilateral ties between the two countries. The Indonesian military is ready to strengthen practical cooperation with Chinese side.

On the afternoon of September 8, Gen. Wei Fenghe attends the welcome ceremony held by Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto at the Indonesian Ministry of Defense and reviews the guard of honor. (Photo by Xinhua News Agency)