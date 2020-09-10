Brunei's Sultan meets Chinese Defense Minister



Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah (1st R) meets with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe (2nd R) in Seri Begawan, capital of Brunei, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo by Xinhua)

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Sept. 9 -- Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah met with the visiting Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe in Bandar Seri Begawan on Wednesday afternoon.

Hassanal said that Brunei treats China as an important partner and sincerely thanks the Chinese government and military for providing support and assistance when Brunei was faced with the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the Brunei side is willing to continue to carry out exchange and cooperation with China in the fields of defense, economy and trade, energy, and humanities. He also hoped that the defense departments of the two countries will continue to promote pragmatic cooperation in the exchange of group visits and joint exercises, so as to push forward the continuous development of the China-Brunei strategic partnership of cooperation.

Wei Fenghe said that under the guidence of Chinese President Xi Jinping and His Majesty Sultan, the relations between China and Brunei have sustained a great momentum of sound development, setting a model for achieving shared growth through discussion and collaboration among countries under different social systems.

China is willing to deepen exchange and cooperation with Brunei in the area of defense to promote constant progress in the mil-to-mil relations between the two countries, said the Chinese defense chief.

The stability of the South China Sea is in the common interests of China and Brunei, and the two sides should keep strengthening communication and consultation, promote maritime cooperation, and jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the South China Sea, said Wei.

On Wednesday morning, Wei Fenghe held official talks with Brunei’s Second Minister of Defense Halbi, and the two sides reached important consensus on maintaining strategic communication and deepening military exchanges and cooperation.

Before their talks, Halbi held a welcome ceremony for Wei Fenghe at the compound of Brunei’s Ministry of Defense.



Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe (3rd R) holds talks with Brunei’s Second Minister of Defense Halbi (3rd L) at the Ministry of Defense of Brunei in Seri Begawan, capital of Brunei, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo by Xinhua)