Regulations on Party building in Chinese military promulgated

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- A set of regulations on Party building within the Chinese military has been promulgated and put into effect, with the approval of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Central Military Commission (CMC).

The regulations contain stipulations on the absolute leadership of the CPC over the military, the principle of ultimate responsibility resting with the CMC chairman, and relevant issues relating to Party organizations within the military.

The implementation of the regulations will offer a strong political guarantee for realizing the Party's goal of building a strong military in the new era and building the people's forces into world-class forces in an all-round way.