Late Chinese military leader commemorated

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, attends a symposium to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of late Chinese military leader Yang Baibing in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 9, 2020. Zhao met with Yang's family before the symposium. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- A symposium was held in Beijing on Wednesday to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of late Chinese military leader Yang Baibing.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, attended the symposium and met with Yang's family.

Yang served as director of the now-defunct general political department of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, a member of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the People's Republic of China, and secretary-general of the CMC of the CPC.

Yang was also a member of the Secretariat of the 13th CPC Central Committee and a member of the Political Bureau of the 14th CPC Central Committee.

Commemorating Yang's great contributions to the Party, country and military, Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the CMC, called for learning from Yang's firm belief, Party loyalty, sense of responsibility, hard work, and strong self-discipline.