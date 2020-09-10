China's coast guards and police seize bulk drugs in Nansha waters

By Liu Xin

BEIJING, Sept. 10 -- In a joint ambush operation conducted by China Coast Guard (CCG) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of the Ministry of Public Security in mid August, a drug smuggling vessel was captured in the northwest waters off the Yongshu Reef of China’s Nansha Islands. A large number of drugs were seized and six criminal suspects were arrested at the scene.

It is learnt that in early May of this year, NCB investigated and found that a drug trafficking gang conspired to smuggle bulk drugs into China from abroad. Due to the seriousness of the case, the CCG set up a special taskforce to work with NCB to carry out joint actions.

In mid-August, the drug-smuggling ship entered the sea area where the Chinese coast guards were waiting in ambush. The law enforcement officers of the CCG quickly seized the vessel and all the suspects onboard.

In the following interrogations, all suspects have confessed to their crimes. The case is under further investigation.