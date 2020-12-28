UNMISS commander praises Chinese contingent as role model of UN peacekeeping

By Su Hang

KHARTOUM, Dec. 28 -- The 6th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) began their homebound trip after completion of the mission on December 23, local time.

Since the deployment in late November of 2019, the battalion has completed over 20 tasks of civilians protection, humanitarian aid and guarding assigned by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), during which it performed eight short-distance patrols, 14 armed escorts, and 125 urban patrols. Their patrols in the weapons restricted area have reached more than 10,000 hours, with a total mileage of more than 230,000 kilometers and 284 times of various emergencies.

To ensure that the UN humanitarian relief supplies and living materials can be delivered to the people there, the battalion carried out many armed escort missions along the important material supply lines in South Sudan, where armed conflicts often occurred. The battalion has to prevent hijacking by armed militants, and local people from stealing and looting. A journey of several hundred kilometers usually took them one or two days. However, against all odds, the Chinese peacekeepers have accomplished all the armed escort missions smoothly and safely in the past year, winning the appreciation by the commander of the UNMISS on many occasions.

Meanwhile, the Chinese peacekeepers also effectively deterred local unlawful armed militants. During an urban patrol, they found a local young man chased by a group of militants. The battalion commander ordered the peacekeepers to spread out in a riot formation and drove away the people holding weapons. After the militants left, the medical staff in the task force immediately treated the wounded young man.

Spreading friendship and peace is also an important mission undertaken by the Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion. They kept friendly interactions with children in the surrounding villages and taught them to write and sing, enjoying the peaceful life with them.

"The Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion is a well-trained unit with the fastest response in the mission area. They have set a role model for all of us", appreciated Lieutenant General Shailesh Tinaikar, Force Commander of UNMISS.