Intelligentized Warfare Symposium held in Beijing

The second Intelligentized Warfare Symposium

By Pang Hongliang and Xu Zhidong

BEIJING, Dec. 28 -- The second Intelligentized Warfare Symposium was recently held at the National Defense University (NDU) of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Beijing, and more than 80 military representatives attended the event.

This symposium, sponsored by the National Security College of the NDU, aims to discuss the impact and challenges brought by military applications of AI on global strategic stability and military security and to explore ways to accelerate their development.

In the symposium, the participants conducted in-depth discussions and exchanges on such topics as "military applications of AI in major countries", "development trend of intelligentized approach in the military", and "integrated development of mechanized, informationized and intelligentized approaches".