PLA Hong Kong Garrison conducts 22nd routine rotation

By Yuan Junmin and Meng Chuiyun

BEIJING, Jan. 4 -- According to the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and approved by the Central Military Commission (CMC), the Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducted its 22nd officer rotation on December 30, 2020.

A grand farewell ceremony was held for the departing officers at the San Tin Barracks at about 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 30, and they passed through the Shenzhen Bay Port at around 11:00 a.m., returning to the mainland.

During the past several years in Hong Kong, these departing officers have earnestly performed their duties, strictly implemented the Policy of "One Country, Two Systems", and carried out tasks including joint drills with foreign militaries, winning wide recognition and high praise from all walks of life in Hong Kong.

It is reported that incoming officers have already arrived in Hong Kong on December 26, 2020. Previously, they have had extensive military training and systematically learned related laws and regulations required to perform defense duties in Hong Kong.