Xi signs mobilization order for military training of PLA in 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 4 -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), on Monday signed the first order of the CMC for 2021, a mobilization order for the training of the Chinese armed forces in the new year.

The order requested the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the People’s Armed Police Force (PAPF) to stick to Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as their guiding principle, uphold Xi Jinping’s thought on building a strong military, strengthen the Party's leadership in military training and focus on combat preparedness and improve the military training under real combat conditions and the military's ability to win in an all round way.

Training under real combat conditions must be deepened and all military training should be war-centered and conducive to improving combat effectiveness, and the research on warfare and combat-related issues should be enhanced, the order said. The order asked the armed forces to strengthen confrontational training under real war scenario, hone the troops in the frontline of military struggle, and promote the in-depth combination and integration of military training and operations, ensuring combat readiness all the time and operational capability at any time.

Joint training exercises for joint operations should be deepened and the joint commanding training must be listed as priorities, the order said, stressing that the military should highlight multi-domain joint training involving multiple services and arms and military-civil joint training, and develop a joint training system with the Chinese military's characteristics, so as to accelerate elevation of its integrated joint operational capabilities.

The idea of science and technology being core combat capability should be consolidated and training with new armaments and new forces in new domains be strengthened and incorporated in training of operational systems, the order said. It encouraged the adoption of simulated, network-based and confrontational approaches to explore new training methods.

The military is also requested to deepen reform of training management, enhance coordination of training plans and improve relevant regulations and standards. In addition, the order urged innovation in training contents and methods and requested the troops to conduct training and exercises in accordance with military training outlines.

The order also requested the military to strengthen and improve training supervision and evaluation and pay attention to training safety control.

All officers and soldiers of the PLA and the PAPF should resolutely implement the decisions and instructions of the CPC Central Committee and the Central Military Commission, carry forward the fighting spirit of fearlessness to hardships and death, strengthen their willpower, improve their skills, and accomplish the missions and tasks entrusted by the Party and the people in the new era to greet the centenary of the CPC with outstanding achievements, said the order.