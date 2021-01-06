CHINATop Stories

China issues revised military personnel marriage regulations

Xinhuanet
Xinhuanet
Editor
Li Jiayao
Time
2021-01-06

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- A revised set of regulations on the marriage administration of military personnel issued by China's Central Military Commission has gone into effect.

Consistent with the country's newly passed Civil Code and related state and military laws and regulations, the regulations aim to improve and strengthen the administration of military personnel's marriages in a people-centered approach.

It stipulates that the minimum age of first marriages for servicemen and servicewomen is 22 and 20, respectively.

It also clarifies the marriage and divorce procedure applications by military personnel, which is differentiated for servicemen, servicewomen, civilian personnel, and retirees.

 

