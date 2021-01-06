China issues revised military personnel marriage regulations

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- A revised set of regulations on the marriage administration of military personnel issued by China's Central Military Commission has gone into effect.

Consistent with the country's newly passed Civil Code and related state and military laws and regulations, the regulations aim to improve and strengthen the administration of military personnel's marriages in a people-centered approach.

It stipulates that the minimum age of first marriages for servicemen and servicewomen is 22 and 20, respectively.

It also clarifies the marriage and divorce procedure applications by military personnel, which is differentiated for servicemen, servicewomen, civilian personnel, and retirees.