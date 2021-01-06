Young man punished for refusal to perform military service after enlistment

A screenshot of the notice issued by the official website of Tunxi District government, Huangshan, Anhui Province, on January 4.

BEIJING, Jan.6 -- A young man surnamed Yu was punished for refusing to perform military service after enlistment, according to a notice issued by the official website of the Tunxi District government under Huangshan City in southeast China's Anhui Province, on January 4.

It is reported that the man, born in March 2000, voluntarily signed up for recruitment in September 2019 and began his service at a unit of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force.

Since being enlisted into the army, Yu had a strong resistance to the military's discipline, training and management, and had applied for quitting the service for many times. Despite the patient exhortation from the military and his family, Yu still refused to perform military service and expressed willing to bear all the legal consequences.

On October 30, 2019, according to relevant law and regulations including the Military Service Law of the People's Republic of China and the Regulations on Discipline of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (Trail), Yu was declared to be expelled from the military and subjected to the following punishments:

I. Forbidding Yu to be employed as a civil servant or in those jobs managed in accordance with the Civil Servant Law of the People's Republic of China.

II. Forbidding him to apply for going abroad within two years since November 8, 2019, and indicating him as "rejection of military service" on the "military service status" in the household registration information system.

III. Forbidding him to be admitted or re-enter college within two years since November 8, 2019.

IV. Cancelling Yu’s preferential treatment, impose on him a fine of two times the preferential treatment for local conscripts in 2019.

V. Yu’s refusal of performing military service after enlistment and the corresponding punishments will be announced to the society through media.