China starts 2021 military recruitment work

BEIJING, Jan. 6 – China has officially started the biannual military recruitment work in 2021 recently. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the biannual recruitment mechanism, which was originally planned to start in 2020, will be implemented from the year 2021. This will be the first time for the Chinese military to carry out recruitment work in spring since 1990.

At present, the website of National Recruitment Network has launched the portals for military service registration and enlistment application. It is said that the registering work for 2021 starts on January 1 and ends on June 30.

In China, it is a duty for every male citizen of the right age to fulfill the military service registration. The state shall, in accordance with the law, register the citizens of the right age, so as to get a complete picture of potential draftees in case of emergencies. Thus, male citizens who reach the age of 18 should register or verify on time, regardless of whether they want to join the military or not. In other word, those who complete military service registration can either stop here if they do not want to join the military, or continue to apply for enlistment if they want to join the army voluntarily.

For the young persons who apply for enlistment voluntarily, they would get through all the procedures including physical examination, and political assessment before the final enlistment.

The application for military service enlistment of male soldiers in 2021 has two periods. The first is from December 10, 2020 to February 20, 2021, and the second will run from April 1, 2021 to August 15, 2021.