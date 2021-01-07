CPC leadership hears work reports

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Thursday held a meeting to hear a series of work reports.

The reports were from leading Party members groups of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the State Council, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the Supreme People's Court, and the Supreme People's Procuratorate, as well as from the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered an important speech.

The authority and centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee is the paramount principle of upholding the Party's leadership and the fundamental guarantee for China's institutional strengths, said a statement issued after the meeting, describing the annual hearing of work reports by the CPC leadership as a major institutional arrangement for upholding such authority and leadership.

The meeting acknowledged the achievements of the leading Party members groups of the top legislature, central government, top political advisory body, top court and top procuratorate, as well as the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, in various areas of work over the past year.

The meeting called for both confidence and precautions against possible dangers as China stands at a historical juncture of wrapping up its efforts to achieve its first "centenary goal" and starting to work for the second.

The meeting urged the leading Party members groups to continuously improve the ability to judge and understand political issues and implement political requirements so as to always stay in conformity with the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in terms of thinking, political orientation, and actions.

The leading Party members groups were urged to focus their work on grand plans designed by the CPC Central Committee, rise up to their responsibility, and strengthen the morale to fight so as to do their jobs well.

The meeting also called for efforts to unremittingly improve Party conduct, fight corruption and encourage Party members and cadres to keep motivated in work to celebrate the CPC centenary this year with outstanding achievements.

The Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee was urged to make solid efforts to accomplish tasks assigned by the CPC Central Committee.