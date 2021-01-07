Chinese defense ministry slams US 'political-military dialogue' with Taiwan

BEIJING, Jan. 7 -- The Chinese military is strongly opposed to the so-called "political-military dialogue" between the US and Taiwan authorities, Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense (MND), said in a written statement on Thursday when asked to comment on a video conference held between the US and Taiwan authorities on Jan. 7.

The US move has seriously violated the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, said the spokesperson, noting that China had lodged solemn representations to the United States.

Stressing that Taiwan question is China's internal affair and concerns China's sovereignty, territorial integrity and core interests, the spokesperson said that Taiwan question allows no external interference. The spokesperson urged the US side to stop any form of official exchange and military contact with Taiwan.

He emphasized that the Chinese People's Liberation Army has unwavering will and full capacity to defeat any foreign meddling, as well as any "Taiwan independence" plots, to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to safeguard peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.