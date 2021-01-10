China issues plan on building rule of law

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a plan on building the rule of law.

The plan to build the rule of law in China (2020-2025), issued by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, states that the rule of law is a hallmark of human civilization's progress, as well as the basic way of governance.

It is also an everlasting pursuit of the Party and the Chinese people, it adds.

The plan calls for efforts to resolutely adhere to the path of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics.

It emphasizes that law-based governance in all areas must be elevated to a position that has overall, strategic and fundamental significance, as China embarks on a new quest to fully build a modern socialist country.

The plan lays out basic principles for building the rule of law in China, including upholding the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC, following the people-centered philosophy, and focusing on solving problems.

The plan states that effective checks and supervision of the exercise of power, full protection for the legitimate rights and interests of the people and the establishment of faith in the rule of law are among the overall objectives.

A system of distinctively Chinese socialist rule of law shall take shape by 2025 and be basically formed by 2035, according to the plan.