Chinese military releases recruitment videos for 2021

By An Puzhong and Zhou Ren

BEIJING, Jan. 11 -- According to the recruiting office of the Ministry of National Defense (MND) of the People’s Republic of China, the promotional videos for national military recruitment in 2021 were officially released on January 10.

The two recruitment videos for 2021, namely “Join the Military to Live Up to Youth” and “Youth Dream”, were jointly produced by the National Defense Mobilization Department under the Central Military Commission (CMC) and the China Media Group. They focus on the mission, responsibility, and patriotism of the Chinese youth who are committed to strengthening the Chinese military, highlighting the theme of serving the military for a life without regrets.

Since Jan 10th, the two short videos have been pushed to young people and applicant groups via traditional and social media.

After the biannual military recruitment policy is implemented in China in 2020, the first round of recruitment starts in mid-February and ends at the end of March in every year, with the recruits getting enlisted upon approval on March 1; the second starts in mid-August and ends at the end of September in every year, with the recruits getting approved for enlistment on September 1.