High-resolution space reference system for panoramic images of China's western borders put into use

BEIJING, Jan. 11 -- Recently, China's first high-resolution space reference system for border panoramic images along its western areas has been set up, which will provide forward-looking information about the geographic conditions and will contribute to the development of China's western regions and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

In western China's high-altitude areas, winter usually sees low temperature and heavy snowfall disasters. It's extremely hard to conduct disaster relief due to complicated terrain, poor transportation, lack of geographic information, and frequent deviations in navigation and positioning.

To solve this problem, a surveying and mapping team assigned to the PLA Western Theater Command has commenced the geographic survey and data collecting works in China's western borders since 2019. In the past two years, it undertook the signal monitoring via satellite navigation and completed the correction of geographic data across the territory.

Since 2019, members of the team have traveled more than 20,000 kilometers, collecting data with a coverage of nearly one million square kilometers. Their efforts have enabled the PLA to establish a space reference system for panoramic images of China's western borders for the first time, and realized the practical application of such geographic environment and multidimensional space information.