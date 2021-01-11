Xi congratulates Kim on election as general secretary of Workers' Party of Korea

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee (CPCCC) Xi Jinping on Monday sent a message to Kim Jong Un, congratulating him on election as the general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Xi said he is glad to hear that the 8th WPK Congress has elected Kim as the WPK general secretary, and would like to extend warm congratulations to Kim and the WPK Central Committee on behalf of the CPCCC and in his own name.