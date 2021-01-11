Xi stresses good start for fully building modern socialist China

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for ensuring a good start for fully building a modern socialist country.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when addressing the opening of a study session at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee attended by provincial and ministerial-level officials.

Xi stressed the need to resolutely implement the guiding principles of the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee and urged the officials to accurately understand the new development stage, act on the new development philosophy and accelerate the establishment of the new development paradigm to drive high-quality development during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period.

The new development stage remains in the primary stage of socialism, but it is also a new starting point built on decades of development, Xi said.

"We have laid a solid material foundation to embark on a new journey and achieve new and higher goals with our unremitting endeavors since the founding of New China, especially over the four decades since the reform and opening up," he said.

Xi stressed that the primary stage of socialism is not static, but dynamic, active, promising and full of vigorous vitality.

For China's socialism to advance from the primary stage to a higher one, it is necessary to fully build a modern socialist China and basically realize socialist modernization, he said.

"The world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, but time and situation are in our favor," Xi said.

He pointed out that there are unprecedented challenges and opportunities both at present and for some time to come, but in general opportunities outweigh challenges.

Xi stressed the need for the Party to deliver in its work and perseverance in realizing set goals.