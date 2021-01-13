China, Myanmar agree to accelerate construction of economic corridor

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) meets with Myanmar's Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, Jan. 12, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Dongqiang)

NAY PYI TAW, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Myanmar's Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing agreed here on Tuesday to accelerate the construction of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC) to boost bilateral ties.

During the meeting, Wang said the main purpose of his trip is to communicate with Myanmar on implementing the results of Chinese President Xi Jinping's historic state visit last year when the two countries agreed to build the China-Myanmar community with a shared future, and exchange views on developing bilateral ties in the next stage.

As reflected by the China-Myanmar community with a shared future, China will continue to back Myanmar in safeguarding its sovereignty, national dignity and legitimate rights, supporting the country in pursuing a development path suited to its own national conditions and the Myanmar army in playing an active role in the process of the country's development transition.

China has agreed with Myanmar in principle on implementing the action plan of building the China-Myanmar community with a shared future, hoping the Myanmar army can make new contributions to the common goal of the two countries, Wang noted.

China decided to provide assistance of vaccines and medical supplies to help Myanmar fight the COVID-19 pandemic, and encouraged Chinese enterprises to carry out further vaccine cooperation with Myanmar, said Wang.

As a signature project of the China-Myanmar community with a shared future, China hopes the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor will be fully implemented after the new government is formed to help Myanmar to develop and revitalize, believing the army will also offer support, said Wang.

For his part, Min Aung Hlaing said Myanmar is glad to witness China's rising international status and influence, and will firmly enhance its all-round cooperation with China and support China's stance on its issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Thanking China for its assistance in combating the pandemic, the top military official said the Myanmar army supports the two countries in conquering the influence of the pandemic and accelerating the construction of the CMEC.

He said Myanmar is willing to play an active role in deepening the friendly cooperation with China and communicate with China on maintaining national stability, promoting economic development and social unity.