BEIJING, Jan.14 -- On January 13, 2021, Director-General of the Department of Arms Control of the Foreign Ministry Fu Cong and EU Special Envoy for Non-proliferation and Disarmament Marjolijn Van Deelen co-held via videolink a new round of China-Europe consultation on arms control and non-proliferation. Both sides exchanged views on topics of common interest covering nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, biochemistry, outer space, export control, and conventional arms control.