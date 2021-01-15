9th World Radio Detection & Ranging Expo to be held in April

By Xie Ruiqiang

NANJING, Jan. 15 -- The press conference of the 9th World Radio Detection & Ranging (Radar) Expo and the 1st "Radar and Future" Summit was held in Nanjing on the morning of January 14.

Sponsored by the Equipment Development Department of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC), the World Radar Expo is the only national and professional radar industry exhibition in China. Since 2001, it was held every two years and has become an important platform for international scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation, as well as for product display. The exhibits cover military radar systems, as well as civil radars and related equipment for aerospace, aviation, shipping, detection, meteorology, rescue and so on.

The 9th World Radar Expo will be held in China’s Nanjing from April 22 to 24, 2021, with the 1st "Radar and Future" Summit also held at the same time. The summit aims to gather related talents in the global radar industry to jointly discuss the application and innovation of radar and electronic information engineering technologies in economic and social development. In addition, there are also several themed forums to be hosted during the Expo, such as "Radar and Intelligent Manufacturing,""Radar and 5G Communication,""Radar and Smart Air Traffic Control," and "Radar and Disaster Prevention and Mitigation".

It is learnt that more than 500 multinational companies from countries and regions including China, Germany, Russia, etc., as well as tens of thousands of international professionals, will be invited to attend the exhibition and participate in related activities.