China's space tracking ship completes satellite launch monitoring

ABOARD YUANWANG-5, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's space tracking ship Yuanwang-5 completed its mission in the Pacific Ocean to monitor and ensure the launch of the Tiantong 1-03 satellite on Wednesday.

China successfully launched the mobile telecommunication satellite at 12:25 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Wednesday. The satellite entered its planned orbit.

As the only maritime monitoring site for the launch, Yuanwang-5 was responsible for the rocket measurement and satellite monitoring. It also conducted the data calculation and space-ground information exchange.

The operation of the shipborne measurement and control system remained stable in rough seas, ensuring the smooth execution of key stages of the launch.

China's Yuanwang fleet will conduct intensive and challenging missions in 2021. Yuanwang-5 alone will conduct around 10 maritime missions with more than 200 days of offshore operations.