Four young men punished for refusal to perform military service after enlistment

BEIJING, Jan.26 -- Along with the reform of China's military recruitment works, some supporting systems are growingly enhanced. In response to recent cases of young people who refused to continue serving in the military after enlistment because they did not adapt to the discipline constraints, several local governments have taken clear punitive measures.

Recently, in China's Heze city of Shandong Province, Jieshou city of Anhui Province, Changge city of Henan Province and Lingshui county of Hainan Province, four young men who refused to continue performing military service after enlistment were cited as negative examples and subjected to a series of punitive measures from multiple local departments.

According to the websites of local governments, four young men surnamed Liu, Zhong, Xu and He had defied military disciplines, training, and management since their enlistment in 2020. They had applied for quitting the service many times and even fled the troops without permission.

Despite patient exhortations from the military, local conscription offices, and their families, as well as admonitions of the consequences that they would be punished according to the Military Service Law of the People's Republic of China, these youths still refused to continue performing military service. The young man Xu, who is from the Changge city of Henan Province, even threatened to commit suicide. Finally, the four young men were all declared to be expelled from the military.

To effectively maintain the seriousness of the military service system, as well as caution and educate young people who are eligible for enlistment, the four men were jointly punished by local departments concerning education, civil affairs, publicity, housing and urban-rural development, human resources and social security.

They were subjected to the following punishments:

*Cancelling preferential treatment and imposing on them a one-time fine.

*Forbidding them to be employed as a civil servant or in those jobs managed in accordance with the Civil Servant Law of the People's Republic of China.

*Forbidding them to apply for going abroad and banning them to be admitted or re-enter college within two years. Indicating them as "rejection of military service" on the "military service status" in the household registration information system.

*Forbidding them to apply for industrial and commercial business licenses within three years. Including them in the list of dishonest persons.

In addition, their refusal to perform military service after enlistment will be announced to the society through media as negative examples.