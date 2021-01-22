Chinese peacekeepers to South Sudan perform patrol and armed escort tasks

Local children wave to the patrolling Chinese peacekeepers. (Photo by Cao Zhuang)

By He Penggang

JUBA, Jan. 22 -- The 7th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan completed this year’s first short-distance patrol task from Juba to Mongalla, deployed by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the Sector Juba on January 20, local time, providing armed escort for UN military observers at the same time.

The whole patrol mission is about 170 kilometers long. To ensure safety, the Chinese peacekeepers carried out step-by-step drill before the mission by conducting comprehensive study on the social and natural environment along the route and optimizing the force composition. The mission was completed successfully, winning high praise from the UNMISS and the Sector of Juba.