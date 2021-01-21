Chinese medical peacekeepers to Lebanon help UNIFIL fight COVID-19

By Lei Yang

BEIRUT, Jan. 21 -- At the invitation of the military police unit of the Indonesian peacekeeping force, the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon, under the unified deployment of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), dispatched a health and epidemic prevention team to the Indonesian camp for field investigations, and to provide medical service and COVID-19 prevention assistance on January 18, 2021.

During the investigation, the two sides made in-depth exchanges on how to conduct real-time monitoring, diagnose and isolate cases, as well as how to track and isolate the close contacts.

This is the second time for the Chinese medical contingent to visit the Indonesian camp. Last time was on January 8 and they offered the Indonesian side a blood oximeter and a batch of medicines.

In last November, the Chinese medical contingent accepted from the UNIFIL the task of COVID-19 nucleic acid tests and interhospital transfers of severe patients. During the task, they have always adhered to science-based prevention and control measures, and been ready to provide assistance and share with others China's anti-pandemic experience.