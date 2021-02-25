PLA Navy commissions two Type 056A corvettes

BEIJING, Feb. 25 -- Two Type 056A corvettes, Nanyang (Hull 619) and Shangqiu (Hull 618) were recently commissioned to the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, according to a report by China Central Television (CCTV) recently.

According to the designing unit of these two ships, the 701st Institute of China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC), the Type 056 series guided missile corvette is independently developed and manufactured by China, with a displacement of more than 1,300 tons. It is learnt that the prototype 056 and its variant Type 056A are the main force of China's coastal defense ships. The Type 056 is mainly used for offshore defense and daily patrol tasks, while the Type 056A has enhanced anti-submarine capabilities on the basis of the prototype.