China hopes relevant countries not provoke in South China Sea and escalate tensions: Defense Ministry

BEIJING, March 1 -- Currently, the situation in South China Sea is generally stable and countries in the region are committed to making it a sea of peace, friendship and cooperation, said the Information Office of China's Ministry of National Defense in a written statement on Monday, urging relevant countries to make constructive contributions to the peace and stability of the South China Sea.

The statement came in response to some comments that the South China Sea might become a wrestling ground for major powers, as warships of the French Navy sailed through the South China Sea recently and British Royal Navy claimed that they are preparing for an operation in the region.

Noting that China is resolved to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea, the statement voiced strong opposition to the military presence ramped up by any country in the name of "freedom of navigation," and pointed out that such moves create tension, intervene in regional affairs and damage common interests of regional countries.

The statement stressed that China hopes relevant countries will make constructive contributions to the peace and stability of the South China Sea, instead of making provocations and heating up tensions.