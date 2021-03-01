CHINATop Stories

New ground-to-air missile weapon system commissioned to Army brigade

Source
China Military Online
Editor
Li Wei
Time
2021-03-01 17:26:59

BEIJING, Mar. 1 -- Recently, a new ground-to-air missile weapon system was commissioned to a brigade under the PLA 78th Group Army.

The new weapon system can perform multiple operations for the field air defense with high mobility, quick response, high- precision interception and good counter-jamming performance, which will substantially promote the troops' capability to conduct diversified military tasks.

Yang Hongsheng, a battalion commander under this brigade, said that they will give full play to the high-end information technologies of this weapon system, and conduct training with new methods in severe environments, aiming to form combat capability as soon as possible.

 

